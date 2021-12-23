Justin Ruger has overcome many challenges in his life. His most recent challenge though, publishing his first book, has become a success and education tool for children around the world.
“I honestly expected to make a few pity sales from like my mother and my grandmother, but it ended up being something that has gotten a lot of good reviews,” he said.
Henry Meets a Honey Bee, which was released on Oct. 9, uses bright colors and fictional characters to educate children on the importance, life, pollination and roles of honey bees.
The synopsis of the book reads, “Come join Henry as he takes a walk, enjoying nature and stumbles upon the adventure of a lifetime. Henry meets Honey, the queen bee of a local hive, and learns all about honey bees from a unique point of view.”
Ruger, 32, was working towards his doctorate degree in nuclear physics when he suffered a traumatic brain injury following a car accident in November 2015.
“I’ve attempted many things,” he said. “I tried crocheting, artwork, painting. The only thing that’s been successful so far has been the book.”
Following more health challenges and a stroke in 2020 due to his brain injury, he began to draw as part of his therapy during the healing process.
“I wasn’t able to do physics anymore, but I was able to draw,” Ruger said. “I used drawing to get the strength back in my right arm.”
Ruger, who both wrote and illustrated the book, began working on it two years ago and self published it this fall. He has already sold upwards of 1,000 books and has 400 copies ready to bring to a conference in January.
He has even sold books in the United Kingdom and Australia.
Although the book is geared more towards children in second to fifth grade, Ruger explained people of all ages can enjoy it.
“I’ve had adults who have bought the book and said that they’ve learned more about honey bees from my book than they ever knew about them,” Ruger said.
Ruger wanted to write a children’s book that went into depth in the way that he wanted to teach kids. He wanted to “teach them factual stuff in a fiction way.”
One of the motivating factors for Ruger to write this book - his first - was his aunt who recently passed away from COVID-19. She wanted a book she could read to her grandchildren.
The money will be used in part to find a location in Culpeper to reopen the apiary “get back to what we love doing,” said Dee Diesman, Ruger’s mom and caretaker.
The family had a collection of beehives at their home called Hippie Chick Apiary until recently. As the hives produced honey, Diesman made products like lotion and essential oils. Once their homeowners association deemed the bees to be livestock, they were forced to remove the bees from their property.
Other funds produced by the book will be used to travel to teach kids about the book.
Ruger is currently working on a second book about beekeeping for children, which is set to be released around Mother’s Day.
For those who wish to buy the book, go online to https://www.hippiechickapiary.com/shop. It is $15.
