When he’s not working his two jobs, Dorien Williams can be found in Yowell Meadow Park sparking a passion for skateboarding in Culpeper’s youth.
“All the kids that I work with now, they love it,” he said. “They’ve gotten to a point where now they feel comfortable going out to the skate park by themselves.”
Williams, 26, started skateboarding when he was about 10-years-old around his neighborhood with his brother and cousin.
Now that he’s older with his own children, Williams wants to instill the hard work and perseverance he had when he dreamed of turning professional.
“My biggest thing was that I always wanted to go pro,” he said. “It didn’t work, so my thing was if I didn’t do it maybe I could help another kid do it, eventually become pro. I just wanted to help other kids who wanted to skateboard.”
“Till this day, I skateboard as hard as I possibly can.”
Williams, who obtained his bachelor's degree in information technology with a concentration in cyber security, works as a data engineer during the day and an IT support specialist at night. He started his skateboarding school six months ago, but put his lessons on hold when the number of COVID-19 cases locally spiked around the holidays. However, he started back up again as recently as Feb. 26.
Lessons are free, but donations are accepted and given to area groups such as Services to Abused Families, Inc (SAFE).
Students, ranging in ages from 4 to 24, follow William’s lead as he teaches them balance, how to ride and, eventually, how to ride the pipe. He even uses his lessons to get more advanced involved in teaching others who may be having a bit of trouble.
“I know that a lot of kids want to come down but with the stigma of how skateboarders are that’s been put out there,” he said. “My main goal from starting was to get more kids involved…and making more parents comfortable.”
Although his class size fluctuates, he has four students who routinely attend besides his daughter who he is working on getting more interested in the sport.
“I honestly think that it’s good because it gives the kids something to do,” Williams said. “It gives kids an outlet.”
Williams recently attended a town meeting to discuss the skatepark and asked that the grinding rails be removed and additions made to help riders learn such as manual pads, a quarter pipe with a bank and stair set as well as benches so parents can watch their children.
Town staff have been asked to study the skatepark and determine the cost of these potential improvements.
