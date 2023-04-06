Culpeper man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

“I kept looking at it, making sure it was real!”
That’s how Victor Mosher said he reacted when he realized he’d won $150,000 in the March 4 Powerball drawing.
The Culpeper man matched four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number. Normally, that would be a $50,000 prize, however, he spent an extra dollar for Power Play® on each ticket he bought. Power Play® tripled his prize to $150,000.
“When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it!” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “It’s absolutely amazing!”
He bought his winning ticket at Legacy Markets, located at 16176 Bennett Road in Culpeper. The winning numbers in that drawing were 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number was 16.
Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.
All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Mosher lives in Culpeper County, which received more than $6.1 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.
