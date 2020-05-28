A Culpeper County High School math teacher is facing felony charges following his arrest Wednesday on charges of solicting a minor.
Stephen Kirsch, a 31-year-old teacher who lives in Bristow, initiated an inappropriate conversation with one of his former CCHS students through a popular social media application in the early morning hours of May 25, according a news release from Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. Kirsch suggested the exchange of “sexy” pictures between the two and made several sexually suggestive and inappropriate comments, to include his intent of masturbation, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
The student subsequently emailed CCHS administrators to report Kirsch’s contact on social media and inappropriate request for sexual pictures and his sexual comments. School Administration immediately made contact with the child's parents and the Sheriff’s Office.
“CCPS is grateful the student quickly contacted school administration to report the incident,” Culpeper County Schools Superintendent Anthony Brads stated in a news release. “Having trust in school leaders to report concerning communications from a teacher requires courage and is the proper student response.
“Additionally, CCPS is grateful for the continued cooperation and collaboration with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office,” Brads said. “This is another example of working together both quickly and effectively on behalf of our students and our community.”
“We’re very thankful that the victim quickly contacted school authorities to report the incident,” Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. “Once 6again the school officials have worked well to assist our detectives through t66his investigation.
“There may have been other similar incidents involving this suspect and we hope that those persons will feel comfortable coming forward to be heard,” he said.
Kirsch was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
