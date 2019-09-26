Each October since 2005 Culpeper Medical Center, a facility of Novant Health UVA Health System, and Pepperberries have participated in Breast Cancer Awareness Month by teaming up to host Pamper Me Pink – an event that invites women to come together for an evening of pampering, health education and support. The event also helps raise funds for the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund which has raised over $220,000 and provided 600 free mammograms and follow-up imaging services to women and men of financial need within Culpeper and surrounding communities over the last 14 years.
“It’s hard to believe that Pamper Me Pink, an annual event that has grown to over 500 attendees, started in a space above the Pepperberries store with a group pf 25 women,” said Sharon Clark, owner of Pepperberries. “Since then, Pepperberries and Culpeper Medical Center have been partnering together to provide free mammograms for men and women in our community.”
This year’s event, to be held Tuesday, October 22 at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center, is an opportunity for women to relax and be pampered with chair massages, hand wax treatments, refreshments, door prizes and entertainment.
But the main focus of the event is health, and attendees will receive valuable information about breast health and hear from a panel discussion with cancer survivors hosted annually by Sharon Clark. They will also have the opportunity to receive their annual mammogram screenings in a supportive, informative and fun environment. To emphasize the importance of breast health screenings, breast-imaging specialists will provide mammograms onsite during the event. All women are encouraged to participate in these important screenings, particularly those over age 40.
Jonathan Nguyen, MD, a breast-imaging specialist with UVA Radiology Group, explains the importance of mammogram screenings.
“Mammograms are very important, especially as women get older,” said Dr. Nguyen. “We have the technology to detect abnormalities earlier than ever before, often before a woman would notice anything unusual in a self-exam. Through early detection, we can catch cancerous tissue and treat it before it spreads to another part of the body, which significantly improves outcomes and reduces mortality rates from breast cancer. This can also result in quicker treatments that have less impact on a woman’s day-to-day. Someday, we hope to eradicate all forms of breast cancer, but until then we want to do everything we can to treat the disease quickly, successfully and with minimal impact.”
Novant Health UVA Health System offers screening and diagnostic mammograms, as well as 3D mammography. 3D mammography uses an X-ray arm to capture images of breast tissue one-millimeter at a time and allows doctors to see fine details more clearly once the images are pieced together. All mammograms done at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center are read by UVA fellowship-trained breast radiologists, who are trained to detect small cancers early in their progression.
“At Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, we take our commitment to women’s health services and awareness very seriously,” said Jeff Hetmanski, president and chief operating officer of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. “We’ve found that our Pamper Me Pink event is a great way to educate local women while bringing them together for a fun, relaxing and supportive evening. Our team always looks forward to producing it and the platform it provides to talk about women’s health.”
If you would like to donate to the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund, please contact Ashley Carter at 540-829-8828. Proceeds help provide financial assistance and free mammograms to women and men in need.
Join Novant Health UVA Health System at this year’s Pamper Me Pink.
Event Information
Date: Tuesday, October 22
Time: 5:00-8:45 pm
Location: Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center – 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper
Website: novanthealthuva.org/pampermepink
For more information about Novant Health UVA Health System mammography screenings or to schedule one, visit nhuvaimaging.com/gopink/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.