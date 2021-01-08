A couple hours after 2020 came to an end, the Culpeper Medical Center welcomed the first locally born baby of the new year.
Weighing in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and 18.9 inches tall, newborn Ace Mack arrived 2:17 a.m. Jan. 1 at the hospital’s Family Birth Center.
Ace was welcomed by parents Susan and Brandon Mack, along with his older siblings Kayden, 9, Jacoby, 6, Nixon, 5, and Reese, 3.
He was delivered by physician Dr. Matthew Kucia and nurse Tarah Stanley. Though Culpeper Medical Center ended 2020 with a record high number of deliveries at 534, Novant Health UVA Health System was especially excited to usher in the new year with the birth of baby Ace.
In celebration of the birth, the Mack family was given a welcome basket provided by the Novant Health Women’s Institute.
A few hours later, at 7:03 a.m., Eli was Fauquier Hospital's Family Birthing Center's first baby of the year. A news release says his parents Jennifer and Abraham were grinning from ear to ear when holding their newest addition. They had one word to describe their experience and delivering doctor – Dr. Diamond, “Amazing.”
“We had an incredible experience at Fauquier Health. We really couldn’t be happier. My husband and I were blown away by the entire staff at the hospital," Kristina said. “It felt like everyone was a big family and it made the entire experience so much more comfortable. Dr. Iskander and Dr.
Diamond were both amazing. The lactation consultant, Lisa was extremely helpful, and last but not least, our nurse Pam was so sweet and attentive. During these times with COVID, it can be hard as our family could not be present, but the staff at Fauquier made up for this. Everyone truly cares and it really shows.”
