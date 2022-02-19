The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a two-month-long investigation, resulting in the arrest of two Culpeper residents.
James W. Robinson Jr., 29, and William H. Hawkins, 32, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 600-block of Claire Paige Way in the Town of Culpeper.
As a result of the operation, five ounces of cocaine, four Percocet pills, and 19 doses of Suboxone were seized along with six firearms and $7,400 in currency.
The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $15,000.
Robinson was arrested on Feb. 17, and Hawkins was arrested on Feb. 18.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has charged both men with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II drugs, one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule III drug, and two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II drug.
Robinson and Hawkins are being without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, and Orange Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
