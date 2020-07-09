Culpeper Minutemen honor Flag Day, forefathers

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter both marked Flag Day and honored the Culpeper Minutemen of 1775 in a June 13 ceremony at the DAR Culpeper Minutemen Monument in Yowell Meadow Park, near where the Minutemen mustered in 1775 prior to marching to the battles of Hampton and Great Bridge.
The ceremony included more than 34 participants representing two SAR Societies, six SAR Chapters, three DAR Chapters and one C.A.R. Society.
Twenty Color Guardsmen presented the colors and six musket men fired volleys during the ceremony.
Shown are SAR Color Guardsmen (from left) Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Michael Dennis, Pat Kelly, Paul Christensen, Clayton Robinson, Leman Duncan, Sean Carrigan, Virginia SAR Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, Tom Hamill, unknown, Virginia SAR President Bill Schwetke, Jim O’Kelley, Nathaniel Poe, Blake Branche, Eric Robinson, Bailey Friedman, Chip Daniel and Marc Robinson. Not pictured is Culpeper Minutemen President Charles Jameson.
