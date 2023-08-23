Culpeper mom group hosts Adult Prom fundraiser

Nearly 100 guests attended the inaugural Adult Prom presented by Culpeper No Excuse Mom at David and Kayti Foster's Mountain Run Winery on Aug. 19.
NEM is a global non-profit organization that hosts free, kid-friendly workouts and moms night out events.
The prom, which was a fundraising event for Girls on the Run Piedmont, raised thousands of dollars to provide sneakers for girls who participate in the GOTR program, which helps elementary to middle school age girls build confidence and self-esteem through running and team building exercises.
Through ticket sales, donations at the door, and wine glass sales, NEM Culpeper was able to make a significant contribution to Girls on the Run as part of their ongoing commitment to promoting health and community.
A catered dinner served buffet style by Peppers Grill gave guests the energy they needed to dance the night away in Mountain Run Winery's barn space as DJ Javiwood played all the dance hits you'd expect to hear at prom night.
When one guest requested "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper, the crowd of Prom-goers went wild, in a true show of female empowerment.
Sarah and Rick Chapman were crowned Prom King and Queen.
No Excuse Mom Culpeper sent special thanks to the other charitable businesses and private donors who made the evening a night to remember.
The Culpeper Garden Club donated all of the flower centerpieces for each of the 12 guest tables, plus additional arrangements that were displayed around the venue.
Martin's Grocery Store donated gift cards which were used to purchase charcuterie trays for guests to enjoy during cocktail hour.
Maria Short, owner/creator of Babywearing Baker, donated trays of specialty drop cookies which were served to guests after the announcement of Prom Court.
Noelle Brani, of Noelle Brani Photography, donated her time to capture the night's big moments.
Amy Conners donated her time/efforts creating sashes for Prom Court, as well as sashes and trophies for King and Queen of the dance floor.
Mountain Run Winery owners for their generosity in donating the use of their venue, tables, chairs, and more.
