Culpeper musician makes a splash on social media

Culpeper musician Fulton Lee has taken to social media to promote his music in an unconventional way.
Lee stands in recognizable Culpeper locations like Davis Street, Rockwater Park and Yowell Park, holding signs that invite the public to listen to his music.
A video he filmed on June 22 in front of 205 E Davis St. has garnered over 8.8 million views on Facebook Reels and 6.3 million views on Instagram.
In the video, Lee holds a sign that reads, “Stand here if you had a bad day,” with a circle drawn on the pavement in front of him. Just then a woman walks by, reads the signs and stands in the circle. Lee then pulls out his guitar to which the woman responds, “What is happening?” Lee then plays for the woman his song called, “Alright.”
“You have no idea how much I needed to hear that today,” the woman said after he finished singing. “Thank you.”
The pair embraced before she walked off.
Lee said he chose that location because the sidewalk is wider on that part of the street, so it allows him to hold the sign without being in the way of people walking. He also used the building’s columns to hide my guitar and microphone.
Lee, who has been filming videos in Culpeper for about two years, had the video shared on actor and musician Nick Cannon’s official Facebook page with the title, “Look at her face at the end.”
Cannon wrote in the comments, “Alright, clearly, this artist and his music have touched so many of you here! Did you share this with your loved ones to try to brighten their day and lift their spirits? Reply to this comment and tag in those friends of yours who should hear this. Music... the ultimate healer!
Lee wrote, “Hey y’all, I’m the singer in this video! Thanks so much for watching, if you like the song it’s called “Alright,” it’s out everywhere.” Cannon responded by saying, “You’re obviously connecting with a whole lot of people on here…wishing you the best.”
The song has gotten over 120,000 streams in the first two weeks of its release (it came out June 23. It's available everywhere.
