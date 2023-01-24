Culpeper NAACP announces Black History Month essay contest

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, also serving Madison and Rappahannock counties, has announced sponsorship of its annual student essay contest in commemoration of Black History Month in February.
The contest is open to all K-12 students who live in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
Contest winners will receive gift certificates ($75 for elementary, $125 for middle school, and $200 for high school) and be recognized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch at the March meeting and in local media outlets.
They will also be invited on a special field trip to the Moton Museum in Farmville, VA.
Students should submit an essay of up to 500 words that answers the question, “Who is a Black American who has had a positive impact on your life, family, and/or community? What is this impact, and why is it important to you? This can be a well-known historical figure or someone not well known.”
Essays should be submitted via email to education@naacpculpeper.org by Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Submissions can also be mailed to NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701, and should have a postmark no later than February 28. Please include your full name, age, grade, school, and a phone number and/or email address so that we may contact you. The winners will be announced in March.
Questions may be directed to education@naacpculpeper.org.
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. The NAACP has more than 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over two million activists. The organization’s mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets on the third Thursday evening of the month at 7 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper. For more information on meetings, events, and membership, visit www.naacpculpeper.org.
