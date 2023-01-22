Culpeper NAACP hosts MLK celebration

On what would have been a day after his 94th birthday, the NAACP Culpeper Chapter held an event to honor and remember Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 16 at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper.
“The thing about Martin Luther King that people often underestimate is what the source of his greatness was,” said NAACP Culpeper Chapter President Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris. “Surely, Martin was a man of allocution and diplomacy. He was educated. He was charismatic, but what made Martin Martin was the source of his fame.”
“If you miss Martin’s God then you miss Martin’s message.”
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, marking the birthday of King. It is observed on the third Monday of January. Born in 1929, King was a Baptist minister and one of the most recognized activists in the civil rights movement until his assassination in 1968.
The program began with a video entitled, “What if Martin were still alive?”
The video outlined inequality in education, Critical Race Theory and police brutality as just some of the reasons why King may have issue with how society has transformed since his passing.
“Martin told the truth and championed the cause of an oppressed people and it is because people are still oppressed, marginalized and systematically discriminated against today, that Martin would still be fighting today,” the video continued.
The program also included selected readings from a letter King wrote entitled, “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in 1963.
“He was arrested on charges of, basically an infraction for parading without a permit, which we know under the first Constitutional right is protected,” said Jason Ford, a member of both the NAACP’s Education and Religious Affairs Committees. “In itself, it was an unjust arrest.”
King described in the letter that people have a moral responsibility to break unjust laws and to take action rather than waiting for justice through the courts.
One of the letter’s most famous lines reads, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax was the event’s keynote speaker.
“What a powerful assembly of amazing people,” he said. “It is a lie that we have to be divided. It is a lie that we have to hate each other. It is a lie that any one of us is lesser than anyone else.”
With guests like Culpeper Mayor Frank Reeves, Jr. Culpeper Town Interim Police Chief Chris Settle and Culpeper Town Councilman Erick Kalenga, the event also featured music, dance and a Lifetime of Service Award presented to Chuck Holmes.
