Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

The Culpeper NAACP on Friday released a statement regarding the death of Donald Hairston, the 44-year-old Black county resident who was shot and killed on Thursday by a Culpeper County Sheriff's Office deputy in an armed confrontation.

After turning the investigation over to the Virginia State Police, the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office stated Friday on Facebook that it will not be releasing any additional information at this time. On Thursday, the state police detailed the incident in a news release.

See related story:

Culpeper man fatally shot by deputy after discharging firearm A 44-year-old Culpeper man was shot and killed by a Culpeper County Sheriff's Office deputy …

Here is the NAACP's statement:

"Donald Hairston was a son, a sibling, a hu(MAN,) and a father. He was a military service veteran whose sacrifices made it possible for us to enjoy freedoms not readily experienced in other parts of the world.

"The events surrounding his untimely death are both saddening and worthy of vigorous and thorough investigation. We will not rush to judgement but instead offer our deepest sympathies, condolences, and prayers to Donald's family.

"Furthermore, the Culpeper NAACP is especially committed to the pursuit of truth and justice as well as being an advocate for policies that ensure that incidents such as these are prevented to the greatest extent possible.

"As this is now the second officer involved shooting of similar circumstance in less than 5 months, we would hope that all parties involved (from County Law Enforcement, to Mental Health Providers, to Elected Officials) would share in our sense of urgency to exhibit accountability across the board wherever appropriate and to do whatever possible in order to restore trust in communities of color."