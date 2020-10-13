Andrew Hopewell has been selected at the town’s new planning and community development director, replacing Charles Rapp who accepted the position of planning director with Albemarle County earlier this year.
Hopewell was selected from a field of 24 candidates.
He has been the Assistant Chief of Planning with Fauquier County since August 2014.
Hopewell holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning, along and other advanced graduate studies, from the University of California system.
Prior to his employment in Fauquier, he was a Long Range Planner for Spotsylvania County from 2006–2014. He currently serves as the President-elect and Professional Development Officer for the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association. He is certified by the American Planning Associations Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).
Hopewell will begin his employment with the Town on October 26, 2020.
He is married and has three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.