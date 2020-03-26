The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors met via conference Tuesday morning to formerly declare a state of emergency and get an update on the roles various county departments have taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our board members understand today that you and your families are worried and are hurting in many different ways,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary M. Deal. “If you need us, you call us. If you want to talk, you call us according to the district that you live in. That’s what we are here for. Our contact information is on the county website.”
Part of the response has required the Board of Supervisors and School Board to either cancel some meetings or move others online. Supervisors will meet online April 7 to get a budget update and decide the tax rate for fiscal 2021. They hope to have a public hearing two laters.
Bill Ooten, director of Emergency Services in Culpeper County, told the board that his department has been coordinating with local and state personnel to formulate plans and protocols since COVID-19 first appeared on the radar.
“The Culpeper Office of Emergency Services has been closely monitoring the coronavirus since we learned of its outbreak in China. Coordination efforts of many of our primary community support functions began as early as January,” he said. “In early February, our department released a PSA via our social media account to address the many questions and concerns that were beginning to be expressed by our community about COVID-19.
“On March 6, our department participated in a table-top exercise that was hosted by Culpeper Hospital. That gave all of our partners an important opportunity to collaborate with one another as the threat grew closer,” Ooten said, adding: “On March 10, the Office of Emergency Services released the emergency response plan to all our community functions. On the 12th of March, the governor of Virginia declared a state of emergency. On the 14th of March, the president issued a national emergency declaration.”
On March 17, the decision was made to declare a local state of emergency within Culpeper County. “Even before the declaration, and especially since then, we have been in constant communication with a number of our partners every single day,” Ooten said. “This is a collaborative effort and I can’t stress enough how incredible that all of these individuals have been in sharing of information and coordinating with each other. Some of the hurdles we are facing are the same hurdles that you are seeing across the country.”
He also said residents calling for emergency help are being screened well before they ever make it to the hospital. Any individual calling into dispatch center will be asked a series of questions. “If they meet the criteria, when the call is dispatched out and a specific code is given to don personal protection equipment,” Ooten said.
In addition, all EMS responders follow regional protocols and do secondary screenings. Those being transported to the hospital undergo a third screening. Patients who meet certain criteria are seeing in a completely separate tent outside the ER.
Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson said that since the middle of the month he has eliminated out-of-county training and asked that all meetings be limited in size. “We established efforts to have staff begin teleworking where that was possible in order to limit public contact as much as possible,” he said.
In addition, Parks and Recreation canceled programs that would have gatherings of more than 25 people, even when the Centers for Disease Control was recommending maximum gatherings of 100 people. “We were trying to be proactive,” Egertson said. “Shortly afterward, we ended up canceling all parks and recs programs.”
Although many parks facilities and pavilions are closed, “we do have trails and some amenities still available,” he said.
The County Administration Building was closed at the start of this week; only the Courthouse remains open.
“The public is instructed to conduct business as much as possible by telephone and by email,” Egertson said. “The county buildings, other than the courthouse, are closed to the public but the employees for the most part are still reporting to work if they can’t telework. We all have plans of continuity to continue to serve the citizens of Culpeper county. This has been a very rapidly changing situation.”
In addition, the county administration has directed departments to halt hiring and limit purchases to essentials until further notice.
“I have instructed employees to telework from home if they are able,” Egertson said. “There are numerous employees who cannot telework and most of those will continue to come in to the office to do their job.
“If an employee is sent home by their direct supervisor they receive a salary and are not required to take leave,” he added. “If the department head asks them to report to work and they do not, then they would have to use leave.”
School Administrator Tony Brads told the supervisors that he updated the public quickly following Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision Monday to close schools for the rest of the academic year. All Culpeper County Public Schools facilities are closed to the public, and non-essential employees will not have not access to their offices, classrooms nor workspaces.
“We expect VDOE to provide clarification related to instructional and accountability expectations. One of the most critical aspects pertains to our graduating seniors. [Virginia Department of Education] will be providing updates regarding the awarding of standard and verified credits, grades, GPAs, credentials and the requirements for seniors as well as all other students moving forward. School and division staff have already been reviewing graduation requirements, the progress toward graduation for all high school Seniors, and potential distance learning opportunities to help students meet all necessary requirements,” Brads said in his note to the public.
CCPS has a video of Brads’ announcement, along with frequently asked questions, on its website at culpeperschools.org. In addition, people with questions can call the school district at (540) 825-3677.
“I know that brings angst and uncertainty for many, many people, from kindergarten to 12th grade,” Brads told the Board of Supervisors.
