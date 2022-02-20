A local violinist turned conductor hopes to broaden her student’s knowledge and experience from playing their instruments alone in their bedrooms to on a stage with their peers.
“It’s different playing with an orchestra versus playing on your own,” said Owner and Conductor of Ovation Symphony Orchestra Dawnn Fletcher. “It helps to make a well rounded player.”
Fletcher, who has also played viola and cello since she was 7-years-old, established Ovation Symphony Orchestra in 2019, following the closure of both Crossroads Youth Symphony and Rappahannock Youth Symphony that same year. Fletcher saw a need for players to learn, play and perform together.
“There were players that played violin and viola and cello and they were only getting lessons,” she said. “They were just playing for the four walls around them. They weren’t playing for the mass of people, the audience, the community.”
“For me, I know what it’s like to play with other people. It’s enjoyable. You’re learning more and having motivation.
Since establishing two distinct youth orchestras - beginner youth orchestra and intermediate advanced youth orchestra - Fletcher has hosted a few concerts.
Eight beginner players spend time learning how to read music as well as the ins and outs of their instruments.
“They’re just putting bow to string and really getting their wits about them as far as playing,” Fletcher said, adding she teaches players as young as 9-years-old when factoring in timing and reading music.
The advanced group, which is currently a trio, needs less guidance.
Beginner students do not require an audition but advanced students are required to do so.
Fletcher, who also provides private lessons, said the orchestra works to supplement band classes and private lessons for private, public and homeschooled children.
Currently, the orchestra is rehearsing for its spring concert at 6 p.m. on April 28 at Culpeper Baptist Church.
As for future plans, Fletcher announced Ovation will have adult beginner strings starting in July as well as expand into Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania in August.
To participate, go online to oyso.org/about and fill out an inquiry.
