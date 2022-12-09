Culpeper pair charged after fentanyl, firearms found in search

Two Culpeper residents were charged Thursday with drug and firearm felonies stemming from an investigation conducted by The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
As a result of the operation, 670 pills — 67 grams — of pressed fentanyl were seized along with two firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
Thompson was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two felony counts of child endangerment.
Richards was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and two felony counts of child endangerment.
Thompson and Richards were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they were held without bond.
According to VSP, Thompson is a known gang member and is being investigated for violating his probation conditions.
