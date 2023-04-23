Culpeper pair facing multiple charges, multi-state victims

Two Culpeper residents were arrested and charged by the Culpeper County on April 19 stemming from a multi-state furniture delivery scheme, according to a news release.
At approximately 7:16 p.m., Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) units were dispatched to a residence on the 21000 Block of Davis Lane to attempt to locate a stolen Penske rental truck.
Upon arrival, Deputy Fuentes located a truck matching the description, and the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Colorado Springs, Colorado
Penske identified, Joshuwa Ellis, 34, as the individual who rented the truck, police said.
As units entered the property, a U-Haul trailer was found parked against a tree line. Sergeant Earnshaw located the VIN on the trailer, and it was confirmed to be stolen from Douglas County, Washington.
Fuentes obtained additional information about possible stolen furniture and other items that were being stored at the property in a barn and permission to search the barn and numerous hot tubs and other furniture that were stored inside, according to the release.
Deputies compiled statements from several victims that had called the Sheriff’s Office over the last several weeks ranging from New York to California, who had contracted Joshuwa Ellis to deliver furniture. However, he had not delivered their items for several months and, he was threatening to destroy or sell the items unless the customers paid more money.
Joshuwa Ellis was in the company of Tonya Ellis, 50, who was believed to be in
possession of a firearm. Joshuwa Ellis has an extensive criminal history, police said.
Out of an abundance of caution, several units set up a perimeter near the residence until they spotted the vehicle that the pair were operating and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted.
Felony warrants for two counts of grand larceny, two counts of auto theft and conspiracy to commit a felony were obtained for both with additional charges pending.
Both subjects were taken into custody without incident and were arrested on their outstanding warrants and committed to the Culpeper County Jail without bond.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information or who had any property that was supposed to be delivered by the suspects, please contact the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office with as much information as possible.
