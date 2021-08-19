Culpeper Quarterly is back
The Culpeper Quarterly is back in print.
Look in your mailbox or post office box for your copy! If you do not receive your copy by 8/16, please ask your mail carrier for your copy and let us know that you did not receive it (email Parks@culpepercounty.gov).
The digital version was posted online Friday, Aug. 13.
The Culpeper Quarterly is a publication put out by the Board of Supervisors four times a year. There is lots of great information inside ... from details about what activities the Culpeper County Library and 4-H Extension Office are offering, along with lots of other great County information.
But the most important information is the Live Here. Play Here. Recreation Guide, which is in the center as a pull-out section.
What's Going On...
There are a lot of great programs listed in the Live Here. Play Here. Recreation Guide from a Free Tennis Clinic, to new Dog Obedience classes, to Wresting, Basket Weaving, Holiday Floral Centerpieces, Karate, Zumba, and many more.
Be sure to check out the list online too! Some activities were not finalized until after the print deadline — like the Lavender Wreath Making Workshop, Introduction to Reiki, Day Trips, and several others.
Be sure to follow Culpeper Parks & Recreation on Facebook.com. There are still a few activities in the planning stages that will be coming soon. Details will be put on Facebook as soon as they are available.
The Recreation Rundown
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation in partnership with Culpeper Media Network has just released the first episode of "The Recreation Rundown."
Join Culpeper Media's Jonathan Krawchuk, Parks & Recreation Director Andrew J. Hardy, and Parks & Recreation Programs & Facilities Supervisor Tabitha Riley as we discuss facility improvements, sports tourism, virtual videos, upcoming programs & activities, and special events.
About the Program: The Recreation Rundown will be a monthly video series that will promote "what's happening" in the parks & recreation world, here in Culpeper County.
Culpeper Cycling Century
The 14th annual Culpeper Cycling Century is FAST approaching! Saturday, Oct. 2. Choose between 30, 60, or 100 miles to ride in the beautiful piedmont of Culpeper, Fauquier, and Madison Counties.
Deadline to guarantee an event shirt is Monday, Sept. 6.
