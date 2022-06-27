Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning that left a 55-year-old Culpeper man who was jogging dead.
At 6:41 a.m. on June 25, VSP responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 665 approximately a half-mile north of Route 15 business.
A 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 655 when it crossed the center of the roadway and struck a jogger that was running north on the edge of the roadway.
The jogger, John H. Morse, 55, died at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep, Lindzi J. Crane, 28, of Culpeper, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Crane was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
The crash remains under investigation.
