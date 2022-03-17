In a 5 to 4 vote, the Culpeper County Planning Commission voted on March 9 to recommend the denial of a rezoning request from Amazon to construct a data center in Stevensburg.
During the nearly five hour meeting, the commission not only heard from applicant Marvell Developments LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon Data Services, but many members of the public who spoke both in favor and against the project.
“The Germanna Foundation has worked tirelessly to maintain the historic landscape of Salubria that people from all across Virginia and the country want to visit,” said Executive Director of the Germanna Foundation Timothy Sutphin.
Many spoke about the conservation of Salubria, an 18th century Georgian-style manor house built by the Reverend John Thompson, which sits about a half mile from the proposed site.
“How are we to protect these priceless and irreplaceable resources against the effects of such a massive construction project?” Sutphin asked.
Commissioner Catherine Reames made the motion to recommend denial based upon not being consistent with the comprehensive plan, the area character and will negatively impact the surrounding community.
As an advisory board, the planning commission’s recommendation for denial will move to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors for a final determination on April 9, tentatively.
The Woodbridge-based development firm submitted the rezoning of 20420 Germanna Highway from an A-1 (Agricultural) to LI (Light Industrial). The site, approximately 233.63 acres, is currently home to the Magnolia Equestrian Center.
According to the application, Marvell Developments intended to build two structures spread across two phases. Phase A would consist of a single-story structure totaling 245,050-square-feet. Phase B would consist of a second single-story structure totaling 182,140-square-feet, for a total of 427,190-square-feet.
Additionally, a six acre electrical substation would also be constructed on site.
The typical hours of operation for the data center will be 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
According to Director of Planning and Zoning Director Sam McLearen, Amazon would potentially make an estimated $500 million investment in the project.
Many speakers took to the podium to voice the root of their opposition including preserving agriculture and historical land, seemingly straying away from the county’s comprehensive plan, the optics of spot zoning and the potential of a future state park in the vicinity.
After nearly two hours of public comment - most of which were in opposition - Culpeper County’s former economic development director Carl Sachs sang a different tune.
“It’s easy to guess which side of the fence data centers that I land,” he said. “If we’re in the mode to attract high tech, high paying businesses, having an Amazon data center located in Culpeper, you couldn’t buy the marketing, the positive marketing that creates.”
Sachs served as the director from 2002 until 2017.
“It’s important for us to embrace and preserve our agricultural heritage, to preserve our history, but we also have to embrace the future and we should be able to do that.”
On Feb. 23, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal posted his thoughts on the project on social media on the heels of some criticism of the plan.
“Amazon Web Services will be a great partner for Culpeper,” he wrote. “Should we just turn our backs on what could be millions of dollars per year in revenue coming into the county and its taxpayers? Shouldn't we be thinking about what is in the best interest of our community as a whole? Should we not be open and listen going forward into these deliberations, versus having a mindset of NO to this project at this point?”
