Culpeper planning committee favors data center rezoning approval

The Culpeper County Planning Commission voted 5-2 on May 10 in favor of sending a recommendation of approval of a rezoning application for the development of a new data center near Route 799 and Route 699.
The only board members to not vote in favor of an approval were Commission Members Catherine (Katie) Reames and Keith Price.
The rezoning application, submitted by TPC Culpeper LC & TPC Freedom I LC, requested around 34.4 acres of land near Route 799 and Route 699 to be reclassified from Rural Area (RA) to Light Industrial (LI) in Virginia Code.
The board meets in order to determine if the location and the character of the rezoning and data center comply with the county’s adopted 2023 Comprehensive Plan for land use.
The planning commission is responsible for making a recommendation as to
whether or not the application should be approved or disapproved to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
The property abuts parcels located in the Town of Culpeper, which are in the town’s Technology Zone. “The intention of this designation (is) to encourage the development of technology businesses in this area,” according to town documents.
Committee discussion included topics such as energy usage from the proposed data center, water/waste runoff, and preserving the surrounding natural landscape.
The session started with a detailed outline and layout of the proposed data center by the applicant’s representative and lawyer. A managing director from the property firm in charge of developing the center then took the podium to explain some expected benefits and reassure the Planning Commission
of worries they had. The director explained many perks the center would have such as using 100% renewable energy, reducing sound pollution via using a closed-loop system, and developing a 50-ft buffer to help preserve the natural environment surrounding it.
The land reclassification would allow for the construction and development of a new data center on the land. In order to comply with current Virginia Code, a reclassification is necessary for the existence and regulation of various buildings related to the data center such as electrical substations and buildings housing equipment.
The proposed plan provided with application showed the majority of the data center campus will be located in the Culpeper’s Technology Zone, and a single generator yard, and an approximately 6.5 acre substation are proposed in the county’s McDevitt Technology Zone.
The newly proposed data center is part of a recent migration in which companies are looking to construct more data centers in the south. As land becomes less available in popular data center areas such as Herndon and Reston, companies are moving southerly for more expansive and open land to create new data centers.
Just last year, Culpeper County approved over 230 acres of land in Stevensburg to be rezoned after Amazon filed an application, which would bring a data center to the area. Despite promises to bring jobs and revenues of over $5 million, the rezoning was met with severe backlash. Locals from the area claimed that the data center went against the county’s Comprehensive Plan and would significantly impact the agricultural community.
In June 2021, David Martin, president of software development company AttoTek, Inc filed for a rezoning of 88 acres at his property alongside Brandy Road in Culpeper’s Brandy Station for more data center development.
Culpeper County is slowly becoming a hub for data centers as companies are purchasing more and more land in the area. Notable companies include Amazon, Equinix, AttoTek and CloudHQ.
