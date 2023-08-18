Culpeper planning passes along ‘no recommendation’ over data center near National Cemetery in Culpeper

A proposed rezoning of two properties adjacent to the National Cemetery in downtown Culpeper has residents and nonprofits up in arms.
Discussion of the properties, located off of East Chandler Street in the East Fairfax Magisterial District, was the topic of a Town of Culpeper Planning Commission public hearing on Aug. 15.
In a split 2 to 2 vote, the motion failed to pass along a recommendation to the Culpeper Town Council.
The construction of the data center would be in three phases. Phase one would consist of the construction of building one, which would be 480,000-square-feet and building two would be 380,000-square-feet. Phase two would be the construction of buildings two (380,000) and three (250,000). The final construction phase would see the construction of the last two buildings, both 250,000-square-feet. All five buildings would be two floors and 70-feet high. The total square footage of the data center building would be 1.99 million-square-feet.
The submitted documents for the hearing included 78 pages of public correspondence.
During a planning commission work session in July, Chairman Ian Fitzsimmons recalled only one other instance where he has seen this much community engagement.
“As a Vietnam War Veteran, and lifetime Virginian, I am concerned about the potential impact that the Copper Ridge Data Center Campus will have on the Culpeper National Cemetery, nearby homes, and the electrical grid that serves Culpeper County,” wrote in Eldred Duane Mitchell.
The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) also submitted a document in opposition of the project.
“Unfortunately, the Copper Ridge proposal in Culpeper presents many of the same problems as these other data center proposals (in Northern Virginia),” the letter read. “As you are likely aware, this development would be directly adjacent to a cemetery owned by the Department of Veterans Affairs…As presented, this proposal is unacceptable.”
Culpeper National Cemetery is a United States National Cemetery that encompasses 29.6 acres of land. It has over 14,000 interments.
The Piedmont Environmental Council, a non-profit organization who protects and restores the lands and waters of the Virginia Piedmont, also submitted a letter of dissent.
“The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) continues to be deeply concerned about the potential impacts of this project,” the letter read. “For these reasons, PEC requests that the Town Planning Commission not move forward with this project until the full impact on the Town, important cultural and historic resources, and the Culpeper transmission grid have been properly considered.”
“PEC strongly recommends that the Town take the steps to acquire this vital information before moving forward with this rezoning.”
Even veteran organizations submitted oppositional letters.
“While members of the VFW are not naive to think we could stop this project, we would respectfully request that certain considerations be incorporated in the approval process due to the close proximity to the Culpeper National Cemetery,” George Brobst of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. Burton-Hammond Post NO. 2524 wrote.
