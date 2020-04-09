Culpeper Police ask for compliance, but will not demand people's papers

In light of Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order that was issued last month, the Culpeper Police Department stresses the importance of the order and for all citizens to comply with the order for everyone’s safety to include all first responders and health care professionals during this Covid-19 Pandemic.
Other than the travel exceptions in the order, everyone needs to stay at home and not gather in groups larger than 10 people. The Culpeper Police Department will continue to educate residents, businesses, and others to ensure compliance of the order. If any incident, business opening, or gathering goes beyond this policy, it will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
The Culpeper Police Department has received information from social media posts and calls from citizens and business owners about a requirement of citizens to have “travel papers” or “travel documents” in possession to travel to their job, grocery store, etc. in compliance with the executive order.
In no way does the executive order nor any guidance received by the Governor’s Office require any resident to have any document in their possession to travel. Thus, the Culpeper Police Department will not ask any citizen for any type of travel document during an interaction, with the exception what is required by law (driver’s license, vehicle registration, etc.)
The Culpeper Police Department will continue to handle all essential calls of service and conduct traffic stops to ensure public safety during this difficult time for all.
Police ask the community to comply with Gov. Northam’s executive order, recommendations from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health. Compliance is for everyone's safety, their family’s safety, and the safety of those around them to include first responders and healthcare professionals.
