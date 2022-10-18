In a new television political advertisement, Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins endorses Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for reelection while criticizing opponent Yesli Vega.
The ad, called "Shocked," shows Jenkins, a Republican, endorsing Spanberger for reelection in Virginia’s 7th District. Jenkins also strongly denounces Vega, specifically for her comments about rape, the FBI and January 6, 2021.
To view the full ad, go online to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_9gdagCqG4.
"I have voted with a majority of my colleagues in the U.S. House to increase funding for local police departments, enact commonsense gun violence prevention, and help those struggling with substance use disorders," Spanberger said. "I thank Chief Jenkins for his service to the citizens of Culpeper for the past 45 years, and I am so grateful to have his support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.