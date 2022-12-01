Culpeper police chief retiring, effective Jan. 1

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins announced Thursday his retirement from the Town of Culpeper effective Jan. 1.
Town Manager Chris Hively will name Major Chris Settle Acting Police Chief, beginning Jan. 1. A selection process for the next police chief has not yet been determined.
Jenkins has served the Town of Culpeper for over 45 years, beginning his
employment with the Culpeper Police Department in August 1977.
Throughout his career, Jenkins has served the Culpeper Police Department in all capacities with dedication and integrity. He was appointed the agency's fifth Chief of Police in 2010.
As Chief of Police, he's implemented multiple successful programs such as our community policing model, embedded mental health co-workers, and implementing the Body Worn Camera to name a few. As a lifelong community servant, Chief Jenkins has helped raise thousands of dollars for local non-profit organizations like Team Jordan. He also serves on and has served on various state and local boards and committees.
Settle has been with the Culpeper Police Department since 1997 and has held the rank of major since 2015. Settle holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Radford University and will be completing a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Virginia in May 2023.
During his career, Settle has had the opportunity to work in a variety of areas within the police department including patrol, investigations, and the task force. He has also served as the accreditation manager for the department. He has attended the forensic academy, the Institute on Leadership in Changing Times, and the Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond.
