Culpeper Police Department arrest reports for April 20-26

The following are the Culpeper Police Department arrest reports from April 20-26. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency and do not imply guilt.
April 20
Keyon Anthony Williams, 18, 6400 block Orange Road, Orange, sale and distrubtion of marijuana.
Esther Corina Steward, 49, 35000 block Germanna Highway, Locust Grove, drunk in public with profane language.
April 21
Amy Lynn Settle, 36, 29000 block Kron Court, Richardsville, driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take second test within 10 years.
April 22
Antonio Jashad Sheppard, 30, 9400 block Springs Road, Warrenton, trespass after being forbidden to do so.
Lloyd Darnel Carter, 44, 3600 block Lee Hill Drive, Fredericksburg, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Marvin A. Ac Ba, 23, 800 block Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper, contempt of court.
April 25
Pedro Sacul Sacul, 600 block N. West Street, Culpeper, driving under the influence and no drivers license.
Robert Wesley Perrott, 54, 12000 block Horseshoe Drive, Culpeper, possession of schedule I and II controlled substance.
Roberto Isaac Cantos, 25, 2100 block Blue Spruce Drive, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
Jesus Lopez Romero, 22, 800 block Deer Chase Road, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
April 26
Wesley Wayne Corbin, 23, 11000 block Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, destruction of property/monument greater than $1,000.
Fermin Basilio Santiago, 25, 500 block Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, assault and battery.
