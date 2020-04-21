Culpeper Police Department Arrest Reports for April 7-19

The following are the Culpeper Police Department arrest reports from April 7-19. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency and do not imply guilt.
April 7
Naim Arvell Sturdivant, 25, 800 block Anvil Road, Fredericksburg, possession of controlled substances.
Kristi Roseella Pinn, 38, 200 block Glazier Street, Culpeper, concealment/price alter of merchandise less than $500
April 8
James Lawrence Price, 62, 9600 block Roys Lane, Culpeper, drunk in public with profane language.
April 10
Mayco Martinez, 25, 12000 block West Catharpin Road, Spotsylvania, possession of marijuana.
April 12
Kierra Nicole Sheppard, 26, 2300 block Orange Road, Culpeper, possession of controlled substances.
April 13
Isaac Mardoqveo Godinez-Sales, 28, 700 block, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, two counts of assault and battery.
April 14
Shawn Adam Jones, 28, 9300 block, General Winder Road, Rapidan, assault and battery on a family member.
Marcus Emmett Dean, 43, 1900 block O’Neils Road, Madison, probation violation.
Taleah Nicole Robinson, 20, 12000 block Calvert Street, Culpeper, concealment/price alter of merchandise less than $500.
April 15
Peter Douglas Oberndorf, 22, 15000 block Old House Court, Culpeper, two counts of assault and battery on a family member.
Raegan Lacks Clatterbaugh, 22, 200 block Tryme Road, Reva, possession of marijuana.
April 17
Arthur J. Chase III, 51, 18000 block Monitor Road, Culpeper, possession of controlled substances.
April 18
Elizabeth Marie Sabio, 22, 12000 block Randle Lane, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
April 19
Josue Saul Reyes Rodriguez, 27, 600 block Mountain View Road, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
Yaquelin Yamileth Delgado Recinos, 19, 600 block Mountain View Road, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
