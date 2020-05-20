Culpeper Police Department arrest reports for May 12-17

The following are the Culpeper Police Department arrest reports from May 12-17. Reports are provided by the law-enforcement agency and do not imply guilt.
May 12
Charles Leonard Hackley Jr., 31, 1900 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper, assault and battery on a family member.
Dayton M. Phelps, 27, 1100 block Virginia Avenue, Culpeper, possession of marijuana and possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
David Zachary Heern, 21, 100 block Jackson Street, Gordonsville, possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana.
May 13
Sean Lashley, 32, 900 block Hendrick Street, Culpeper, two counts of possession of controlled sbustances.
May 14
Elmore James Taylor Jr., 20, 1400 block Brownleaf Drive, Richmond, intentionally preventing a law-enforcement officer from arresting.
Caitlyn Fincham, 21, 1100 block Fords Shop Road, Culpeper, embezzlement less than $200.
Teah Lynette Ray Parker, 21, 300 block Breezewood Way, Louisa, embezzlement less than $200.
May 17
Nicole Carol Mallory, 35, 12000 block Fox Glade Lane, Rixeyville, trespass after being forbidden to do so.
