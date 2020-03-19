Following are the police reports from March 9-15. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency listed and do not imply guilt, however are the charges placed by the police department.
March 9
Jenae Nicole Logan-Williams, 19, no fixed address, Culpeper, monument: intentional damage, value less than $1,000.
David Franklin Brown, 53, 2900 block Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, drunk in public with profane language.
March 10
Matthew Paul Waddill, 33, 2600 block Buryn Circle, Virginia Beach, drunk in public with profane language.
Luis Alberto Martinez-Reyes, 34, 800 block Fairview Circle, Culpeper, contempt of court.
Daiquan Lamar Thompson, 21, 300 block Wine Street, Culpeper, eight counts of climb into vehicle/boat/etc., to commit crime and three counts of petit larceny.
Alejandro Rose Diaz, 33, 1800 block Birch Drive, Culpeper, violate condition of release, two counts of distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II, possession of controlled substances and possess firearm while in possession of drugs.
March 11
Nicole Perry, 37, 500 block Meadowbrook Drive, Culpeper, 12 counts of embezzlement less than $200.
Oumar Wann, 19, 300 block Lafayette Drive, Culpeper, revocation of pretrial.
Richard Allen Ridgeway III, 31, 6800 block Crescent Ridge Court, Bealeton, possession of marijuana.
March 13
Shelton Craig Ferris, 35, 200 block E. Piedmont Street, Culpeper, monument: intentional damage, value less than $1,000 and violate protective orders.
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, 55, Clore Road, Madison, drunk in public with profane language and two counts of trespass after being forbidden to do so.
Jessica Esmeralda, 32, 200 block Chestnut Drive, Culpeper, driving with suspended or revoked license.
Ethan Isaiah Barnes, 24, address unknown, Culpeper, contempt of court.
March 14
Elias Moises Samayoa, 19, 300 block Lafayette Drive, Culpeper, contempt of court.
Eric Elizabeth Cardenas, 51, 1900 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper, assault and battery on family member.
John Michael Payne, 30, 15000 block Glen Verdant Drive, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
March 15
Caela Shea Lee, 23, 600 block Pelhams Reach Drive, Culpeper, strangulation resulting in wounding/bodily injury, assault and battery on family member, unauthorized use of animal/vehicle, etc. and larceny less than $200.
Thomas Richard Paramo, 73, 200 block E. Williams Street, Culpeper, assault and battery on family member.
Matthew Cottoms, 45, 4100 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, hit and run with personal injury, driving after forfeiture of license, five counts of condition of release and shoplift after price/conceal goods greater than $500.
