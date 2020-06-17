Culpeper Police Department arrests for June 9-14

The following are the Culpeper Police Department arrest reports from June 9-14. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency and do not imply guilt.
June 9
Shaun Lewis Jenkins, 10400 block Lanes Farm Lane, Culpeper, forging an d uttering.
Joel Michael Nelting, 21, 1600 block Ford Shop Road, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
June 11
Binny Blonko, 34, 6100 block Library Lane, Bealeton, assault and battery, trespass after being forbidden to do so and possess, transport firearms by a convicted felon.
Casey Edward Burchett, 40, 200 block Childs Road, Stanardsville, concealment/price alter merchandise less than $500.
June 12
Dyshawn Verron Scott, 28, 400 block Wayland Road, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
Jonte G. Smith, 20, 700 block Madison Road, Culpeper, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
June 13
Steven Lamont Rumsey, 49, 600 block East Spencer Street, Culpeper, driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take breath/blood alcohol test.
Rivahi Danny Xol Chub, 21, 800 block Persimmon Place, Culpeper, assault and battery on a family member.
June 14
Joseph Crawford, 800 block Persimmon Place, Culpeper, assault and battery on a family member.
Angel Licona Escota, 22, 1500 block Harrier Lane, simple assault and battery and drunk in public with profane language.
