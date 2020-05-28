The following are the Culpeper Police Department arrest reports from May 12-22. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency and do not imply guilt.
May 12
Charles Leonard Hackley Jr., 31, 1900 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper, assault and battery on a family member.
Dayton M. Phelps, 27, 1100 block Virginia Avenue, Culpeper, possession of marijuana and possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
David Zachary Heern, 21, 100 block Jackson Street, Gordonsville, possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana.
May 13
Sean Lashley, 32, 900 block Hendrick Street, Culpeper, two counts of possession of controlled sbustances.
May 14
Elmore James Taylor Jr., 20, 1400 block Brownleaf Drive, Richmond, intentionally preventing a law-enforcement officer from arresting.
Caitlyn Fincham, 21, 1100 block Fords Shop Road, Culpeper, embezzlement less than $200.
Teah Lynette Ray Parker, 21, 300 block Breezewood Way, Louisa, embezzlement less than $200.
May 17
Nicole Carol Mallory, 35, 12000 block Fox Glade Lane, Rixeyville, trespass after being forbidden to do so.
May 18
Marcos Godinez Mendez, 24, no fixed address, Culpeper, possession of marijuana and drunk in public with profane language.
May 19
Denise Elaine Deal, 42, 14000 block Chestnut Fork Road, Culpeper, petit larceny.
May 20
Leslie Lakesha Pullen, 42, 13000 block Eggbornsville Road, Culpeper, possession of controlled subtance.
Antonio Lawaron Vines Jr., 30, 1700 Lambert Court, Culpeper, sale and distribution of marijuana more than half-ounce and less than 5 pounds.
Paul Ian T. Hicks, 30, 600 block Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper, drunk in public with profane language and trespass after being forbidden to do so.
May 21
Michael Louis Bundy, 59, 1400 block N. Main Street, Culpeper, assault and battery.
Melvin Gene Lowry, 78, 15000 block Montanus Drive, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
Sergio Rodrigo Alpire Lidth, 45, 600 block Carriage Court, Culpeper, concealment and price alter of merchandise less than $500.
May 22
Jamal McLaurin, 21, no fixed address, Culpeper, three counts of revocation of supended sentence and probation.
Daiquan Lamar Thompson, 21, 300 block Wine Street, Culpeper, two counts of revocation of sentence and probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.