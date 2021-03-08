A Culpeper man stands charged on a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges after a domestic situation ended with him assaulting police officers, the Culpeper Police Department says.
Phillip King, 35, was charged on two felony counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, one felony count of child endangerment, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license. The day after his March 7 arrest, a police department news release says he was served two additional "citizen obtained warrants" for misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and property destruction. He is also currently on probation for assaulting a town officer during a 2016 incident.
Around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a call regarding a possible domestic assault and stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of S. West St.
Upon the first officer's arrival to the scene, the release says King fled in a vehicle with a young juvenile family member. When the first responding officer stopped the vehicle near South Main and Spring streets, police say "King became highly irate and physically assaulted the officer." Additional officers arrived, and deployed department-issued tasers after attempts to detain him with "physical force" were unsuccessful.
"Out of three attempts, only the third deployment was effective. King was finally taken into custody and restrained, but he continued to assault officers by spitting in their face," police say.
Police collected evidence from the two scenes, interviewed the victim, and determined that King was the primary aggressor in an argument over possession of a vehicle.
EMS responded to the scene to treat King’s injuries but he refused treatment. Officers transported King to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center, where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the fight and taser deployment. Three police officers were also treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. The child was turned over to a family member.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins noted that "law enforcement is a dangerous profession, sometimes unnecessarily so."
"Mr. King chose to escalate a lawful investigation that did not need to be escalated," Jenkins said. "Mr. King chose to risk the safety of a child and the public by driving while intoxicated. His choices determined how officers were forced to handle this incident. I’m grateful that the injuries to our officers were minor but I wish the child had not had to witness the consequences of Mr. King’s choices."
King is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail. Police say the matter is an active and on-going investigation and anyone with information should contact officer A. Rustick at 540-727-3430, ext. 5545 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips can be summited to the Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or by emailing culpeperpd.org.
If you or someone you know needs help escaping an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or TTY 1-800-787-3224. For local support and services, citizens can also contact Services to Abused Families, Inc (SAFE) at 800-825-8876.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.