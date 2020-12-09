On December 6, 2020, the Culpeper Police Department received multiple reports of larcenies from and tamperings of unlocked vehicles along Virginia Ave, throughout the Lakeview subdivision, and within the Pelhams Reach subdivision. In Virginia, the crime of vehicle tampering is defined as a person entering or otherwise tampering with a vehicle without permission from the vehicle owner.
During the course of the investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that at least two individuals were responsible for the tampering and larcenies which took place on December 6, 2020 between the hours of 1AM and 5AM. The pair covered a large area, checking vehicles to locate which ones that had been left unlocked regardless of whether those vehicles were parked
in the street, in driveways, or left in open garages. Only unsecured vehicles were targeted for the tamperings and larcenies.
The two suspects appear to both be teen or young adult males. Suspect #1 was wearing a two tone hooded jacket, either dark blue or gray and black, black hoodie under the jacket, skinny dark pants, white socks, dark shoes with white on the bottom, and a white and black Adidas backpack with blue accents. Suspect #2 is wearing a light colored hoodie, baggy light colored pants with a belt, dark socks, light colored sneakers, a black face mask, and gloves with black markings across the back of the hand.
“Vehicle tamperings and larcenies are crimes of opportunity,” Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins warned. “It’s one of the most common and most preventable crimes that my officers investigate. Criminals are always looking for easy targets and it doesn’t get much easier than an unlocked car with a purse, GPS, or even a firearm left inside. I encourage all residents to follow the 9PM Routine: every night remove all valuables from your vehicles, close your garage doors and lock your cars, and turn on any outdoor lights.”
“We also encourage residents and business to register their security camera systems including systems like Ring doorbells,” Chief Jenkins said. “This information is confidential and only used by our detectives as a point of contact when investigating any crimes in the area. The registry form can be found on our website at www.culpeperpd.org under Forms.”
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPO Det. J. Barone at (540) 727-3430 ext. 5530 or our Communications Center (540) 727-7900. To remain anonymous, please email tips@culpeperva.gov or contact CrimeSolvers at (540) 727- 0300. There are cash rewards available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone who wishes to share video footage from home security systems can upload the footage to https://tinyurl.com/y2soh2wf.
