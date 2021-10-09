Culpeper Police investigating fatal accident involving pedestrian

Culpeper Police are investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Culpeper man on Wednesday night.
At approximately 7:41 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received 911 calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Orange Road and Germanna Hwy, according to a press release.
Upon their arrival, officers found the involved vehicle still on location and one person with injuries.
EMS responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center where he later passed away, the release continued.
The pedestrian has been identified as Donald Ray Hopkins.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated fully with the investigating officers.
At this time, weather and poor visibility appear to be the main contributing factors of the crash.
This is an active and on-going investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer J. Davis at 540-727-3430 extension 5564 or email tips@culpeperva.gov.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org
