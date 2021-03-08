For the second time in two weeks, the Culpeper Police Department responded to what the department described as a domestic incident in which a person barricaded themselves in a room with a weapon. Tab Lantz, 59, was charged on a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery stemming from a Sunday incident in which he allegedly physically assaulted a victim, the department says.
At 1:35 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a third-party call regarding a possible domestic assault involving a firearm at a residence in the 700 block of Blossom Tree Drive. After responding to the scene, police say "it was decided to elevate the response to a barricaded subject with a weapon."
A police investigation determined that Lantz and the victim were having a verbal argument when the firearm was produced. When Lantz allegedly physically assaulted the victim, the victim reached out to a family member who contacted law enforcement.
Culpeper Police Department officers, along with Capt. Tim Chilton, responded to the scene with assistance from the Virginia State Police. Capt. Chilton also requested a crisis negotiator and tactical teams from Virginia State Police, but the situation was resolved before they arrived.
Due to statements made by Lantz, Culpeper Police Department also requested assistance from Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board (RRCSB) for a mental health professional to respond to the scene. During the incident, the victim and her juvenile daughter were able to safely leave the residence. They confirmed that Lantz was still inside the residence with a firearm.
Out of an abundance of caution, residents in the area were alerted and the occupants of nearby residences evacuated. After a brief negotiation by phone, Capt. Chilton convinced Lantz to peacefully surrender. Lantz was taken into custody without further issue and transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. After being evaluated and released by a mental health clinician, Lantz was served the domestic assault warrant and released on an unsecure bond.
Victim and witness services and Services for Abused Families (SAFE) were contacted on the victim’s behalf. Neither the victim or her daughter were injured during the incident.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said "this is an excellent example of different agencies and organizations working together to resolve a tenuous and dangerous situation."
“We appreciate the Virginia State Police quickly mobilizing so many of their troopers and resources from across the state to assist us," Jenkins said. "On scene officers and troopers did everything right to maintain the safety of everyone involved in this incident and our community. I’m thankful Mr. Lantz chose to surrender peacefully instead of escalating the situation.
“I also appreciate the fact that RRCSB, SAFE, and Victim/Witness services all responded quickly when we asked them for assistance. This helps ensure that the victim will immediately receive any and all necessary services and support. We are all thankful that the victim and her child were not injured. All too often, law enforcement witnesses how domestic violence can turn dangerous or even fatal.”
The incident remains an an active and on-going investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer A. Cooper at 540-727-3430, ext. 5525 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or by emailing culpeperpd.org.
