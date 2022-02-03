A departmental activities report from the Culpeper Police Department showed a steady, consistent rate of calls for service throughout 2021 in comparison to 2020.
According to the submitted report to the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee of the Town Council, the department responded to 14,716 calls for service in 2021, compared to 15,067 in 2020, a 351 total difference.
“When you look at numbers, I always take them with a grain of salt,” said Police Chief Chris Jenkins. “The numbers don’t keep me up at night.”
Every reported category in the crime section of the report showed a decrease in calls in 2021 except for motor vehicle thefts. In 2021, 23 thefts were reported compared to 10 in 2020.
There were decreases in aggravated assaults, arsons, burglaries, domestics, rapes, homicides, larcenies and robberies.
In terms of traffic-related calls, every reported category saw an increase. The categories reporting the biggest jump in calls were traffic summons and parking tickets in lots.
Staffing, COVID-19 and weather are all contributing factors to call totals, Jenkins said.
“When I look at them, in truth, there’s nothing that’s alarming me,” he continued. “There is nothing that is shocking me.”
Buried in the numbers, he continued, is the upswing in calls related to mental health, substance use or a combination of the two.
Jenkins expects the department to address the rate of calls for service in multiple ways including the success of its co-responder program as well as creating better access to social services.
Last spring, the department welcomed its first co-responder, an employee of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services who works to de-escalate scenes with clients in crisis and provide resources for further help. A few weeks ago, the department welcomed its second co-responder.
Jenkins explained by the co-responders following up with repeat clients, the number of times police are called to assess the same clients will decrease.
Similarly, Jenkins continued, if the community is more in tune with the routes to applicable social services, there will be less calls to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.