A 24-year-old town man was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after barricading himself in a room and encouraging police to use deadly force in an incident that he partly live-streamed online, according to a Culpeper Police Department news release.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Hawkshead Court just after noon Feb. 25 to serve an emergency custody order to the unidentified male who the release says “was experiencing a mental health crisis.”
“When officers attempted to make contact with the young man, he barricaded himself in an interior room of the residence,” police say.
After unsuccessful negotiations to de-escalate the situation, the release says “the young man’s behavior continued to escalate to including creating a home-made weapon and attempting to provoke officers into using deadly force.”
“It was also discovered that the young man had begun to livestream the event on social media,” police say.
Officers proceeded to conduct a forced entry into the barricaded room without deploying lethal options. The homemade weapon was secured and the man was taken into custody without further issues.
Police Chief Chris Jenkins said the department is grateful for a “peaceful resolution to such a dangerous and unpredictable situation.”
“I’m proud of my officers for following their mental health crisis training and making all attempts to de-escalate the situation. We are relieved that this young man is alive and we hope he receives all of the support and services needed to make a full recovery,” Jenkins said.
After being examined by EMS crews for minor injuries, the man was transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center for a mental evaluation.
To anyone considering self-harm, the department provided a reminder that “they are not alone and help is waiting.” For example, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255 and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s hotline is 1-800-622-4357. Both numbers are confidential, free and available all day.
