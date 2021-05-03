Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.