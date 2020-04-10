The Easter Bunny will make a surprise visit to Culpeper starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11.

The Easter Bunny will not be able to stop and visit any children in observation of social distancing, but he hopes his surprise visit will bring a measure of joy and fun to the community. Due to scheduling and weather restrictions, this will be a one-day visit. The exact route map will be posted on Facebook and updates to his location will be tweeted to the Culpeper PD Twitter account @CulpeperPD using the hashtag #EasterBunnyVisitsCulpeper 

Culpeper Police Department officers will escort the Easter Bunny through the following neighborhoods, listed in order of visit: 

1) Highview Court 

2) Belle Court 

3) Culpeper Commons 

4) Hidden Fields 

5) The Meadows 

6) North Ridge townhouse 

7) North Ridge Apartments

8) Woodscape Apartments 

9) Riverdale Circle 

10) Augustine Dr 

11) Franklin Meadows 

12) Redwood Lakes 

13) Lakeview 14) Pelham’s Reach 

15) Dog Hill 

16) Three Flags Subdivision 

17) Friendship Heights 

18) Mountain View Apartments 

19) Culpeper Hospital 

20) Picadilly Circle 

21) Highpoint 

22) Standpipe 

23) Kings Manor 

24) Curtis Manor Apartments 

25) Lakemont Subdivision 

Battlefield Ford has donated the Easter Bunny’s ride for Saturday. 

 

