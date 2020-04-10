The Easter Bunny will make a surprise visit to Culpeper starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11.
The Easter Bunny will not be able to stop and visit any children in observation of social distancing, but he hopes his surprise visit will bring a measure of joy and fun to the community. Due to scheduling and weather restrictions, this will be a one-day visit. The exact route map will be posted on Facebook and updates to his location will be tweeted to the Culpeper PD Twitter account @CulpeperPD using the hashtag #EasterBunnyVisitsCulpeper
Culpeper Police Department officers will escort the Easter Bunny through the following neighborhoods, listed in order of visit:
1) Highview Court
2) Belle Court
3) Culpeper Commons
4) Hidden Fields
5) The Meadows
6) North Ridge townhouse
7) North Ridge Apartments
8) Woodscape Apartments
9) Riverdale Circle
10) Augustine Dr
11) Franklin Meadows
12) Redwood Lakes
13) Lakeview 14) Pelham’s Reach
15) Dog Hill
16) Three Flags Subdivision
17) Friendship Heights
18) Mountain View Apartments
19) Culpeper Hospital
20) Picadilly Circle
21) Highpoint
22) Standpipe
23) Kings Manor
24) Curtis Manor Apartments
25) Lakemont Subdivision
Battlefield Ford has donated the Easter Bunny’s ride for Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.