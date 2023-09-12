Culpeper Pride invites the community to a dinner and silent auction at 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Rixey Manor to help raise funds for a scholarship fund.
The Culpeper Pride Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to at least one graduating senior from each of Culpeper's two high schools to be used for college, technical school or other continuing education.
This scholarship fund is fully funded by our annual scholarship gala and direct donations to the fund.
The award is not solely awarded to LGBTQIA2+ students, however, the group will look for students that are members of or have impacted the queer community in Culpeper.
The application process requires an essay about how the scholarship would impact the student along with two references of character.
More information on how to apply will be available sometime in December.
A single ticket is $75 and includes dinner and one drink ticket. Reserve a table for eight and pay for the price of seven with $525. The dress code is rainbow tie.
Tickets available online at culpeperpride.org/scholarship-fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.