Laughing Horn Productions of Culpeper will host a meet and greet featuring the cast and crew of its new film about to go into production called “Written by Mike” at Grill 309 at 5 p.m. on March 31.
Laughing Horn Productions will bring Written by Mike to a theater soon. In the
meantime, stop by and learn about the story and the people associated with the film.
Attendees can meet the owner of Laughing Horn Productions, James Laughorn, and learn more about this local and independent film production company. They are currently accepting scripts and screenplays to review for greenlighting.
Highlights include:
● Casual Meet & Greet - stop by anytime after 5pm to say Hi!
● Meet the cast and crew
● Sign up to be an Extra on the film
● Connect with the production on social media
● Learn how to sponsor or contribute
● Find out more here: https://fb.me/e/IEBq1ecR
