National Association of REALTORS® VA and American Strategies administered a multi-modal Smart Growth Survey about quality of life and ways to improve Culpeper County. The results were presented to the Culpeper County Planning Commission during a meeting on July 12.
The survey reached 461 adults, age 18 or older, who indicated they were registered to vote. Of the 461, 52% described themselves as women and 48% as men. The age group with the highest number of respondents was 65+ with 27%. The employment status with the highest number of respondents was employed with 63%.
The survey was conducted March 16- 21 via live phones and online.
The overall margin of error is +/- 4.6%.
In the overall quality of life section, 78% of residents surveyed said the quality of life in the county is either excellent (22%) or good (56%).
Respondents described what they liked most about living in the county. Answers included the rural setting (29%), small-town feel and downtown (35 %) and community friendliness (16%).
When asked what would improve quality of life, 55% said dining and entertainment options, more affordable housing options (54%) and more parks and recreational opportunities (52%).
Of respondents, 68% said housing affordability is a very big problem (24%), a fairly big problem (17%) or a moderate problem (27%)
In terms of housing availability, 54% believe availability is a very big problem (17%), a fairly big problem (15%) or a moderate problem (22%).
The survey concluded there to be too little housing for young people getting started (65%).
Top priorities across the board were expanding internet access (70%), protecting open space (66%), attracting businesses and good paying jobs (65%) and improving public school buildings (57%).
Some of the most liked aspects of Culpeper in residents’ own words included:
“I like that it is a small-town feel. We have a lot of restaurants and boutique type of stuff.”
“The environment of central Virginia, the geographical location, not far from D.C., not far from the water, and access to a train station.”
“I love being able to have rural life but also a lively town to come to.”
In terms of least liked:
“Northern Virginia encroachment turning us into another bedroom community where residents have NoVa values, not Culpeper ones.”
“I feel enough is not being done or put in place to protect our schools from gun violence and drugs. I also feel we are lacking help for those with mental illnesses.”
“It is getting too crowded, and they need to improve the roads.”
Affordable housing and more dining/entertainment opportunities were at the top of the list for items that would improve quality of life.
Affordable housing would have the most impact on non-college educated, lower-income women.
Younger residents, newer residents and non-homeowners were most interested in more dining/entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.