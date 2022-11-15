Greater Piedmont REALTORS® announced the donation of over 1,400 winter accessories to homeless shelters in Fauquier, Culpeper and Madison counties.
Its Cares Committee was very excited about this opportunity to help by recognizing that clothing is a basic need so many do without. In response, they decided to “Share the Warmth.”
Two of the locations served were the Emergency Shelter in Warrenton and the Transitional Housing in Vint Hill.
Executive Director Gerry Vent spoke about the significant effect it had for their residents.
“The ‘Share the Warmth’ campaign made a huge impact at both our locations,” he said. “Adults and children received gloves, hats, and scarves for the coming winter months. For many of them, these items may not be something they can afford to buy at this time.”
Other locations where deliveries were made included SAFE and Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services in Culpeper, MESA in Madison, and Community Touch in Bealeton.
“The heart of our association are our REALTOR® members who love serving our community,” said GPR President Terrie Owens. “We wanted to ‘share the warmth’ with our community members who needed an added layer of warmth from the cold approaching winter and from our hearts to let them know we care about our neighbors.”
Greater Piedmont REALTORS® is a nonprofit organization representing 700 REALTORS® across Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison counties in Virginia.
