Over $1.5 million in federal funding was awarded to school districts across Virginia in order to replace old, diesel buses with clean vehicles.
As a part of the endowment, Culpeper County Public Schools received $80,000 for four buses as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.
The funds were administered through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of two programs: the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates and the annual 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.
The funds will go towards the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, propane, compressed natural gas, diesel or gasoline buses that will reduce harmful emissions in the environment.
The funds are reserved exclusively for school districts in underserved communities, Tribal schools, and private fleets serving those schools.
Other fund allocations included $900,000 for three school buses for Petersburg City Public Schools, $250,000 for 10 buses for Newport News Public Schools, $200,000 for 10 buses for Loudoun County Public Schools and $100,000 for five buses for Carroll County Public Schools.
