Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) awarded more than $2.7 million for 259 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.
Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development received a $20,000 grant for its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Heritage Brand. Culpeper Tourism partnered with the Museum of Culpeper History and Windmore Foundation for the Arts to supply $40,000 in matching funds for the project.
“Culpeper's rich history dating back to 1749 is full of diverse stories - from our rich, complex and difficult past to all the incredible black, brown and diverse restaurants, artists, events and entertainment that make our community proud today,” said Director of Tourism and Economic Development Paige Read. “This grant affords us the opportunity to partner with community leaders and organizations to build a brand and platform to share hitherto untold stories that helped shape our culture and community.”
Heritage tourism is a primary driver for Culpeper, with 33% of visitors reporting ‘history and heritage’ as the primary reason for visiting Culpeper over the past twelve months.
“This VTC grant will help us grow our heritage tourism product, enabling us to connect with new audiences and markets.” Read said.
Tourism is a leading industry in Culpeper, generating $48.8 million in economic impact during 2020, down 17% from 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Culpeper Tourism department is responsible for promoting Culpeper as an attractive travel destination, enhancing its public image as a dynamic place to live, work and vacation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.