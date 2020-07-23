Culpeper receives Virginia Tourism Corporation DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant for tourism marketing

The town of Culpeper has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program, a new grant made available to Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organizations across the Commonwealth that have been heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, to fund recovery marketing initiatives.
A total of $866,504 in marketing grant funds were awarded to 90 Destination Marketing Organizations as part of the DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant program.
Culpeper Tourism will use the VTC WanderLove grant funds to market Culpeper as an epic road trip destination through a digital media campaign targeting mid-Atlantic markets. Named as the “Prettiest Small Town in Virginia” by Architectural Digest, Culpeper is a safe and accessible destination for families and travelers who are seeking to re-enter the travel market.
Directly supporting Virginia Tourism’s WanderLove Campaign, a strong desire to travel in Virginia, Culpeper’s digital media campaign will feature low-risk experiences such as outdoor recreation, small town charm, roadside wonders, hidden gems and history.
“We are already known as a road trip destination. No matter the route you take, you are bound to bump into wineries, breweries, pick-your-own farms, open-air museums and parks as you travel to Culpeper," said Paige Read, Director of Tourism and Economic Development for Culpeper, Virginia. "When you arrive, you get to experience the joy of life moving a bit slower, where the noise and chaos of crowded streets fade away.
"Where locals are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service with added safety measures to ensure you feel secure in your visit. We are honored to be awarded this grant from Virginia Tourism and look forward to sharing in the WanderLove campaign,” he said.
As Virginia begins reopening, there is a lot of pent-up demand for leisure travel and people are seeking safe, close-to-home destinations that allow for social distancing and access to open spaces.
With this in mind, the WanderLove campaign provides travel inspiration for road trips, outdoor recreation, hidden gems, small towns, and Virginia’s signature LOVEworks program.
“Virginia tourism is a critical sector of our economy and has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Getting travelers back on the road and spending money in our cities and towns is one of the fastest ways to inject dollars back into our economy and our communities. The Virginia Tourism Corporation’s DMO WanderLove Recovery Grants gives localities the ability to market their destination as safe and welcoming when visitors are ready to resume travel.”
Tourism is one of the commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Culpeper spending more than $44.5 million in 2018, supporting over 420 work opportunities and contributing $2.85 million in local and state tax revenue.
The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.
Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development is a dedicated local government department responsible for promoting the Culpeper community as attractive travel destination, enhancing its public image as a dynamic place to live and work. Through the impact of travel, it strengthens Culpeper’s economic position and provide opportunity for our citizens. To learn more, visit VisitCulpeperVA.com
About Virginia Tourism Corporation
Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency charged with marketing the Commonwealth as a premier travel and film destination. In 2018, visitors to Virginia spent $26 billion, which supported 234,000 work opportunities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. In 2019, Virginia is for Lovers celebrated its 50th anniversary. To learn more, visit virginia.org
