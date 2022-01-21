The Town of Culpeper and Regal Cinemas, Inc. have settled a lawsuit over rent and a leasing dispute nearly a year after it was filed.
According to settlement agreement documents provided by Town Manager Chris Hively, Regal agreed to both reimburse the town for lost rent that resulted from closing the theater and legal fees related to the legal action.
The figure for lost rent was not disclosed in the agreement, however, the town’s legal fees totaled $45,575.65.
A lease addendum from the settlement outlined multiple Construction and Maintenance updates Regal would have to complete for the next 18 months. Some of the updates include new flooring, removing out-of-service/unsafe seats and removing or repairing the exterior marquee.
Other updates like corroded railings and stairs and missing entrance tile have 30 days to be completed.
The settlement was effective Dec. 29.
According to the settlement agreement, R/C Theaters Management Corporation entered into that certain lease agreement with the town on April 29, 1999 for a property located at 210 S. Main St. In March 2005, R/C Theaters Management Corporation assigned its rights to lease to Regal.
In October 2019, Regal notified the Town of its intention to extend the lease for five years instead of letting it expire on April 30, 2020.
However, when the COVID-19 pandemic began prompting federal and state shutdowns in March 2020, Regal closed the complex subject to the lease in response to the Governor of Virginia’s executive order temporarily restricting gatherings.
One month later, though, another executive order permitted businesses such as movie theaters to reopen, effective July 1.
Regal reopened in late August only to close in early October, following suit with other Regal’s across the country.
In February 2021, the town notified Regal of its intention to declare the company in default for failure to pay rent if it did not pay rent within 30 days. The town also outlined its intention to terminate the lease effective Feb. 13 due to ceasing operation of the movie theater for a 120 days, a violation of the lease.
Three days after the notification, Regal paid the town $56,951.95, however, the pair disagreed about whether the lease termination was legal, which resulted in Regal filing suit two days later on Feb. 15. The town subsequently filed a counterclaim.
In order to avoid the time, expense and further litigation, both parties agreed to compromise and resolve the claims relating to the Lease and the Lease Dispute.
Regal reopened to the public on about May 21, 2021.
Log In
