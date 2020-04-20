Culpeper Renaissance awarded grants for COVID-19 Culpeper Downtown Business Relief Fund

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. announced Friday it is a recipient of a $20,000 Small Business Support Relief & Recovery Initiative grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and a $10,000 grant from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) Emergency Response Fund.
The funds will enable a COVID-19 Culpeper Downtown Business Relief Grant Program. In addition to the grants, CRI is allocating all donations received from the Give Local Piedmont to the relief efforts. Give Local Piedmont is the region's one-day giving event held on Tuesday, May 5, and hosted by Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
CRI is a 501c3 charitable organization charged with supporting the growth and revitalization of Culpeper’s historic commercial district, the downtown. Culpeper is a Designated Virginia Main Street Community and CRI is the organization designated by the state and the Town of Culpeper to carry out the Main Street activities.
The current economic conditions have created unprecedented financial challenges for small and locally owned businesses and CRI wants to do everything in its power to help them face these challenges, said Jessica Jenkins, Culpeper Renaissance director, adding now more than ever is the time for the community to rally behind the small, local business owners who make the community a great place to live and work.
“Our locally owned small businesses are what make our community special,” said CRI board President Tish Smyth. “These businesses support our community every year and it is time to return the favor.”
CRI is coordinating support and resources for businesses located in the Culpeper downtown historic commercial district in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of this support includes the creation of a Culpeper Downtown Business Relief Grant Program. “The grants received from the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation as well as all donations made to CRI during Give Local Piedmont will provide much needed assistance to the heart and soul of our community, Culpeper downtown's small businesses,” Jenkins said.
The goal of the Culpeper Downtown Relief Grant Program is to distribute direct financial support to eligible small businesses located within the CRI downtown footprint to assist with operational costs like rent, utilities, insurance and similar expenses during a time when they are experiencing a reduction in revenue and have limited or no cash flow.
COVID-19 Culpeper Downtown Business Relief Grant applications will be available to businesses beginning Tuesday, April 28.
To Make a Donation to the Fund
Online during Give Local Piedmont on Tuesday, May 5, at: https://www.givelocalpiedmont.org/organization/CRI-glp
Gifts may be made by calling the CRI office at (540) 825-4416 for credit card donations or by mailing a check to the Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. office at 127 West Davis Street, Culpeper, VA 22701. Note the “Culpeper Downtown Business Relief Fund” on the check.
For more information about Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. visit www.culpeperdowntown.com.
