Culpeper Renaissance Inc. announced Friday that a total of $34,750 in grants was awarded to 22 downtown businesses through the CRI COVID-19 Culpeper Downtown Business Relief Fund.
The goal of the Grant Program is to distribute direct financial support to eligible small businesses located within the CRI downtown footprint to assist with operational costs such as rent, utilities, insurance and similar expenses during a time when they are experiencing a reduction in revenue and have limited or no cash flow.
The COVID-19 Culpeper Downtown Business Relief Fund was made possible through a $20,000 Small Business Support Relief & Recovery Initiative grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (VDHCD) and a $10,000 grant from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) Emergency Response Fund. In addition to the grants received, CRI allocated all donations made during Give Local Piedmont to the relief efforts totaling $4,750.
“CRI would like to thank the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, and all of those who gave so generously during Give Local Piedmont," said Jessica Jenkins, CRI Executive Director. "The community support for our downtown businesses has been heart-warming and very much appreciated.”
CRI is a 501c3 charitable organization charged with supporting the growth and revitalization of Culpeper’s historic commercial district, the downtown. Culpeper is a Designated Virginia Main Street Community and CRI is the organization designated by the state and the town of Culpeper to carry out the Main Street activities.
“Culpeper is a special community with locals supporting our small businesses," said CRI Board President Tish Smyth. "It is indeed a pleasure to help all of these businesses during this difficult time."
The current economic conditions have created unprecedented financial challenges for small and locally owned businesses. CRI highlights the Support Local Safely campaign started by Main Street America. CRI promotes the campaign to encourage people to support Culpeper downtown businesses while using safe social distancing requirements by taking advantage of outdoor dining, curbside pickup, delivery, online shopping, shipping and other services offered.
For more information about Culpeper Renaissance Inc. visit www.culpeperdowntown.com, call 540-825-4416 or email cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.